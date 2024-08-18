Brentford v Crystal Palace player ratings

Brentford made a winning start to their Premier League season, beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium despite the absence of Ivan Toney. Here’s how we rated each Bees player.









Mark Flekken: 7

Made a nervy start to the game, gifting Palace possession on the edge of his own penalty area. But he improved after half-time and made important saves from Adam Wharton and Ebere Eze to help secure the win.

Mads Roerslev: 6

Another who struggled in the first half but got better after the break. Was given a tough time early on by Tyrick Mitchell on the Palace left but limited his influence as the game wore on.

Nathan Collins: 8

A commanding performance from the centre-back. Defended his box fantastically and also played his part in the winning goal with a neat touch and shot at goal that Dean Henderson couldn’t handle.

Ethan Pinnock: 6

Was not at his best, scoring the own goal that brought Palace level. Pinnock also dived into a challenge on Daichi Kamada in the first half that almost gifted Jean-Philippe Mateta a sight of goal. Still made some important interventions as Brentford held on for victory.

Kristoffer Ajer: 6

Started brightly as the makeshift left-back, helping Brentford get up the pitch with a few driving runs. Almost helped create a goal moments after the opener. Found it harder after the break though.

Mathias Jensen: 6

Put in a good shift alongside the rest of the Brentford midfield as they had to suffer for long periods without the ball.

Christian Norgaard: 7

Broke up play expertly on a couple of occasions and was a key part of the defensive effort that ground out the win. Made some important clearances when Brentford were under pressure early on.

Vitaly Janelt: 6

Physicality proved important during the spells where the away side were in control.

Bryan Mbeumo: 8

Took on the mantle of Brentford’s key attacker with Ivan Toney left out and was excellent for the most part. Kept his composure brilliantly to open the scoring and was always willing and able to help his team get up the pitch by taking players on and winning fouls.

Yoane Wissa: 7

Reacted expertly to get on the end of Collins’ shot after it was pushed away by Henderson. Perhaps lacks the presence to lead the line long-term but linked up well with Mbeumo and Kevin Schade throughout, especially when opportunities to counter-attack opened up.

Kevin Schade: 7

A promising start to the season for the winger. Was always willing to run at the Palace backline when possible and almost bagged himself a lovely goal after some nice footwork in the penalty area.

Keane Lewis-Potter: 6

Had to fill in as an auxiliary wing-back as Palace pushed for a second equaliser and never let the side down.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 6

A few neat touches in midfield but Brentford scoring so soon after he came on meant he had little opportunity to influence the game in an attacking sense.







