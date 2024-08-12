Brentford complete signing of Carvalho

Brentford have completed the signing of former Fulham winger Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool for an initial fee of £22.5 million

The 21-year-old, who was a key figure in the Whites’ promotion to the Premier League in 2022 before his £5 million move to Anfield, has been loaned out to both RB Leipzig and Hull City since leaving Craven Cottage.

Fulham will receive 20 per cent of the fee their local rivals have paid for the Portugal under-21 international with Liverpool to receive 17.5 per cent of any future sale.

“Fabio is a player with a lot of qualities,” said Bees boss Thomas Frank.

“He can play in all of the front three or four positions and his best position is probably as a No.10 or coming in from the left.”

Brentford are also set to complete the loan signing of Swedish midfielder Jens Cajuste from Napoli.

Cajuste, who recently turned 25, will make the temporary move ahead of an expected £10m permanent move to west London.

He joined Napoli from French side Reims last year, having previously been at FC Midtjylland.







