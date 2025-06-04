Brentford and United discussing Mbeumo deal

Brentford and Manchester United have opened talks over a potential deal for Bryan Mbeumo to move to Old Trafford.

Newcastle are keen to sign the France-born Cameroon international, who has also been linked with Arsenal.

But United have long been interested and Mbeumo has indicated that he wants to join them.

United are yet to sumbit a formal offer. Brentford want at least £60m for him.

Mbeumo, who turns 26 in August, scored 20 goals for the Bees during another impressive season.

He is under contract until 2026 but the deal includes an option for Brentford to extend it for another year.

Mbeumo has made 222 appearances since being signed from Troyes during the summer of 2019.

He has proved to be an excellent signing, playing a key role in the club being promoted to the Premier League and becoming established in the top flight.