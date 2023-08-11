Frank insists Brentford have no ‘massive desire’ to sign forward

Thomas Frank has insisted he is happy with Brentford’s attacking options going into the new season.

Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson is a long-standing transfer target and the Bees have recently shown an interest in Fiorentina’s Nico Gonzalez.

Both players can operate on the wing or as a centre-forward.







However, asked if that demonstrated a desire to sign players in those areas, head coach Frank said: “Not a massive desire. We look at where we can make the team stronger, if there is anything we can do, if there is any good deal.

“But we are not in a rush or massive need. It’s not like, touch wood, a key player is injured.”

Brentford will be without star striker Ivan Toney until January as he serves a ban for breaching betting rules.

But attacking trio Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Kevin Schade did well in Toney’s absence towards the end of last season and Frank is adamant they can continue to deliver.

He said: “Last season we showed we are capable of playing with the players we had and the three up front. We’re fine.

“When we play three up front I think Bryan is one of our best players, so most likely he will play to the right.

“Then it’s Wissa and Kevin who I think will fight for number nine. They can also play on the wing.”

Mbeumo has been passed fit for Sunday’s home match against Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Frank expects keeper David Raya’s move to Arsenal to go through soon.







