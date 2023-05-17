Brentford striker Toney banned until January

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been banned from football until 17 January 2024 for breaking Football Association betting rules.

Toney, 27, has also been fined £50,000 and warned about his future conduct for 232 breaches of the FA’s betting regulations.

The eight-month suspension starts immediately – meaning part of the ban will include the off season – and he can resume training with Brentford from 17 September.

In a statement, the FA said: “His sanctions were imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing.

“The independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for these sanctions will be published in due course, and the FA will wait to review them before commenting further.”

Toney has scored 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances this season.

Brentford said in a statement that the club would also review the written reasons “before considering our next steps”.







