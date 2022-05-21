Eriksen has ‘an idea’ where he’ll be playing next season

Brentford’s Christian Eriksen has told BBC Sport that he has an “idea” of where he will be playing his football next season but insists that a final decision has not yet been made.

The midfielder’s current deal with the Bees expires at the end of the season, having joined the club in January on a short-term contract.

He has impressed since returning to football after suffering a cardiac arrest at the European Championships last summer – scoring once and assisting four times in ten Premier League games for boss Thomas Frank’s side.







And Eriksen says his current club are “definitely” among the options being considered.

“I haven’t made up my mind 100% of where I’m going,” he said.

“I have an idea but where that is and what’s going to happen, I don’t know.

“Brentford is definitely in the category of clubs, for sure.

“It will be decision from a sports perspective but also a family perspective, going into the decision of where we’re going to go and what’s going to happen.”

Eriksen’s arrival in west London sparked an upturn in form for Brentford, with the club winning seven of the nine games he has started in.

Speaking ahead of the game against Leeds on Sunday – which could be Eriksen’s final for the club – Frank said he was confident of keeping him beyond the end of the season.

“I would love to say 100%, but I’m convinced that there is a good chance that he’s wearing the Brentford shirt (next season),” he said.

“I still back ourselves. I think the way we play, our environment, the role he’s given is also giving him the opportunity to flourish and play the best game he can play.

“Of course he can also do that at other places but you can’t be as sure. There will always be a risk.

“For me, I still think he would be extremely ambitious by playing for us and being the main guy that can run the show.”







