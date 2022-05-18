Dasilva plays in goalless draw with Valencia’s reserves

Josh Dasilva played 75 minutes for a Brentford XI which drew 0-0 with Valencia’s reserve team at Hayes and Yeading on Tuesday.

The midfielder has missed the majority of the Premier League season because of a long-term hip injury before a brief return to the side was cut short by suspension and a hamstring issue.

But he has been used off the bench in the past four league games as he continues to work on his fitness ahead of next season.







Nathan Young-Coombes, who made his first-team debut in the win over Southampton earlier this month, also featured.







