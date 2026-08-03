Henderson’s move to Chelsea confirmed

Jordan Henderson has completed his move to Chelsea, describing it as “a huge opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”

Henderson, 36, recently left Brentford by mutual agreement, paving the way for him to join the Blues. He has been given a two-year contract.

“For me, it’s about giving everything every single day, both on and off the field, to help the players around me and the team as much as possible. I’m very excited to get going,” he added.

The former Liverpool midfielder, 36, was signed by Brentford on a free transfer 12 months ago after leaving Ajax.

He impressed last season and Chelsea, who have also signed veteran striker Danny Welbeck, believe the duo’s vast experience will be useful for them under new boss Xabi Alonso.

Henderson made 32 Premier League appearances for the Bees last season and was part of England’s World Cup squad.

He made one appearance at the tournament, as a substitute, before breaking his arm falling over advertising hoardings while celebrating their last-16 win over Mexico.