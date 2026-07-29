Henderson leaves Brentford and is set to join Chelsea with Welbeck

Chelsea are closing in on the signings of Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck.

The remaining year of Henderson’s Brentford contract has been cancelled by mutual agreement and he has left the club, paving the way for him to move to Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

And striker Welbeck, 35, has been given permission by Brighton to undergo a medical at Chelsea, who have agreed a deal with the south-coast club.

Former Liverpool midfielder Henderson, 36, was signed on a free transfer 12 months ago after leaving Ajax. There was an understanding that Brentford would not stand in his way if a big club came in for him.

“I leave Brentford with a lot of gratitude for the opportunity the club gave me, and for the support and care shown to me and my family from day one,” he told the club website.

“Coming back to the Premier League was really important to me, and Brentford gave me that chance. I’ll always be thankful for that.

“I hope I was able to play my part in helping the team through an important period for the club. We achieved a lot together last season, and it’s something everyone involved should be proud of.

“Brentford is a special football club. It’s ambitious, progressive and full of good people. From the owners and leadership, to the coaching staff, the players and everyone behind the scenes, it’s been a privilege to be part of it.

“Most of all, I’d like to thank the supporters. Their backing never changed, and the connection they have with the club is clear to see. They care deeply about Brentford and they support the team in the right way every step of the journey.”

Henderson made 32 Premier League appearances for the Bees last season and was part of England’s World Cup squad.

He made one appearance at the tournament, as a substitute, before breaking his arm falling over advertising hoardings while celebrating their last-16 win over Mexico.

Welbeck scored 13 goals for Brighton last season and has established himself as a key player for the Seagulls since joining them in 2020.

He moved to Arsenal from Manchester United in 2014 and was with the Gunners for five years before a one-year spell at Watford.

Welbeck is now set to return to the capital, where he will add vast experience to Chelsea’s attacking options.

He has a year left on his contract, having signed an extension in March, but it is understood that Brighton are not minded to stand in his way.

Chelsea look set to revamp their options up front this summer, with doubts over the futures of Liam Delap, Nicolas Jackson, Emmanuel Emegha and Marc Guiu.

The signings of Welbeck and Henderson will mark a radical change of transfer policy by Chelsea under new head coach Xabi Alonso, who is keen to add experience to the squad.