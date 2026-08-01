Chelsea confirm signing of veteran striker Welbeck

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of veteran striker Danny Welbeck from Brighton.

Welbeck, 35, has signed a two-year contract and will join the Blues’ pre-season squad.

He scored 13 goals for Brighton last season and has established himself as a key player for the Seagulls since joining them in 2020.

“When you hear of the interest from Chelsea, it’s something that fills you with such immense pride,” he told the club website.

“Knowing the history of Chelsea, it’s a club that wants to win trophies and is pushing to do that every single season.

“I’m really honoured to come to a club of this stature at what feels like a really exciting time.

“I know a few of the boys already and I’ve had fantastic conversations with the manager and already feel that connection.

‘I’ve got that fire in my belly and I’m ready to give it everything for this club to make everyone at Chelsea, and the supporters, proud.”

Welbeck, who has played 43 times for England, moved to Arsenal from Manchester United in 2014 and was with the Gunners for five years before a one-year spell at Watford.

He had a year left on his Brighton contract, having signed an extension with the south-coast club in March.