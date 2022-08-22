Brentford striker Toney ‘definitely not for sale’

Thomas Frank has reiterated that Ivan Toney is not for sale following the Brentford striker’s strong start to the season.

Toney has scored two goals and notched two assists in the first three Premier League games of the season, following an impressive debut Premier League campaign which saw him score 12 times.

It has led to reports of interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, but head coach Frank insists the club will not sell the 26-year-old.







“He’s definitely not for sale,” Frank said.

“I think he’s a crucial player. I still think, and I know Ivan has the same opinion, that he has huge things to accomplish and achieve here at Brentford.

“For himself, three games, two goals and two assists, they are fantastic numbers. If he can keep that up then it will be a very successful year for him and for Brentford.

“I think he’s been very good. On Saturday (against Fulham) he was very, very sharp.

“His link-up play, his pressing and his presence is at a high very level. He’s in a good place and he should push even more.”

Meanwhile, Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer is closing in on a return to action and Mikkel Damsgaard is set to make his debut for the club in the Carabao Cup game at Colchester United.







