Brentford midfielder Peart-Harris joins Forest Green on loan

Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris has joined Forest Green Rovers on loan until January.

The League One side won promotion last season and Peart-Harris could make his debut in the Carabao Cup clash with Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Phil Giles, Brentford’s director of football, said: “This is the perfect time for Myles to go on loan and start to play regular senior football.

“We have lots of midfield options so his game time will be limited if he stays here.”







