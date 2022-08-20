Damsgaard in line for Brentford debut

Mikkel Damsgaard is set to start for Brentford in their Carabao Cup clash with Colchester United on Tuesday.

The midfielder joined the club from Sampdoria earlier this month but is yet to make his debut as he continues to build up his fitness.

He was left out of the squad entirely for the 3-2 loss to rivals Fulham.







Speaking ahead of the game, Frank said the 22-year-old had had a “good week” but that he is still adjusting to the intensity of Brentford’s training.

“He’s the type of player we need to make sure is looking good in the long run,” Frank said.

“Not that he can’t look very good in the short run or the short-term, but he needs to be built correctly.”

But the Bees boss says he is planning to include him from the start against League Two Colchester United on Tuesday.

“The aim is that he’s starting against Colchester,” Frank said.

“It was a tough decision (to leave him out). We wanted to get him in quick but we decided to top him up Friday and give him a hard gym session today.

“He’ll train the next two days and then start against Colchester.”







