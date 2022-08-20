Defiant Frank defends changes after Bees defeat

Brentford boss Thomas says he won’t change his attacking approach after his side conceded a late goal to lose 3-2 to west London rivals Fulham.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Joao Palhinha put Fulham 2-0 up inside the first 20 minutes before Brentford fought back to 2-2 thanks to goals from Christian Norgaard and Ivan Toney.

But Aleksandar Mitrovic headed in a late winner to end Brentford’s unbeaten start in the Premier League season.







The Bees continued to push for a winner at 2-2 and Frank made attack-minded substitutions in the second half, including bringing on Keane Lewis-Potter for Aaron Hickey.

And Frank defended his changes and says his team will not change their attacking mindset.

“We got a well-deserved 2-2 equaliser. Then it’s heartbreaking to concede in the last minute,” he said.

“But I want the offensive mindset. If we kept going like that then maybe we could’ve won it. Then it would have been three points.

“If we lose it we get zero but it’s better to win one of two than to get two draws.

“We’ve now managed to score eight goals in three games, which is extraordinary for a club of our size – or even being a Liverpool or a City.

“So that attacking way, we will always try to go down that route and I think it paid off in many ways today. And then they had one quality moment in the last minute which we know they are good at, crosses to Mitrovic.”

Frank opted to move Bryan Mbeumo to wing-back in the second half as part of his efforts to secure a winner.

The forward was beaten in the air by Mitrovic for the winning goal but Frank said he has no regrets about the decision.

“100 per cent no. Because to go to 3-2, you need to take a risk,” he said.

“We took a risk, so no regrets.”







