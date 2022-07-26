Brentford striker Forss set for Middlesbrough move

Marcus Forss is set to leave Brentford and sign for Middlesbrough.

A deal has been agreed with the Championship club and Forss, 23, is expected to complete the move on Wednesday.

The Finnish striker joined Brentford in the summer of 2018 and has impressed when he has featured.







But he has started just 11 league matches and with his first-team chances likely to remain limited, Forss is looking to move on.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City and has also had a loan spell at AFC Wimbledon.







