Lewis-Potter scores as Brentford draw with Strasbourg

Keane Lewis-Potter scored in his first game for Brentford as they drew 2-2 with RC Strasbourg in a pre-season friendly in Germany.

Ludovic Ajorque opened the scoring for Strasbourg when he headed Adrien Thomasson’s cross past David Raya.

But the Bees were level again before the break when Vitaly Janelt sent Yoane Wissa away down the left, who cut back in and unleashed a powerful shot into the roof of the net.

Ajorque then scored his second of the game after the restart, looping a header into the far corner.

But Lewis-Potter, introduced as one of 11 changes made on the hour mark by boss Thomas Frank, netted the equaliser when he latched onto Halil Dervisoglu’s through ball and slotted home at the second attempt.

Brentford: Raya (Cox), Hickey (Roerslev), Bech (Crama), Jansson (Oyegoke), Henry (Stevens), Onyeka (Baptiste), Janelt (Trevitt), Jensen (Dasilva), Mbeumo (Dervisoglu), Toney (Lewis-Potter), Wissa (Ghoddos)







