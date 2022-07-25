Brentford defender Thompson departs for Blackpool

Dominic Thompson has left Brentford to join Blackpool for an undisclosed fee.

The full-back has signed a three-year deal, along with an option for another year, at the Lancashire club.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles said: “We have added to our options at full-back this summer, which was likely to reduce the opportunity for Dom to play Premier League games for us.

“He is at the stage of his career where to continue his development he needs to be playing every week.”







