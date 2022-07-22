Brentford compete signing of defender Mee

Brentford have completed the signing of defender Ben Mee.

The 32-year-old was a free agent, having left Burnley this summer after 11 years with the club.

He has joined the Bees on a two-year contract.

“I am very happy that we have signed Ben,” head coach Thomas Frank told the club website.

“He will add a lot of quality and experience to the squad. He had six good years for Burnley in the Premier League. I really love his defensive mindset; he knows how to defend the box, he knows how to block a shot and he knows how to win duels.

“He will bring leadership and communication to the team, which is very attractive.

“He has a very good left foot and will be very good for us on set-pieces in both boxes. I am looking forward to adding him to the squad.”

Mee has been recovering from a cracked calf bone suffered in a defeat to Leicester in March, which forced him to miss the final 13 games of the Premier League season.

The signing will provide further depth in central defence for Frank, with Kristoffer Ajer and Ethan Pinnock both currently sidelined with injuries.







