Wealdstone ordered to play behind closed doors

Wealdstone have been told that they must play Saturday’s home fixture with Torquay United behind closed doors due to a problem with the pitch perimeter barrier at Grosvenor Vale.

The club says a section of the barrier failed during the 2-1 win over Dover Athletic on 15 January.

A plan was then put in place to mitigate the risk of it happening again while the club worked to find a company to fit a replacement, but there was another issue during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Wrexham when the away side scored their winner.

“Last night the club were surprised and disappointed to receive a letter from the local council with a prohibition notice informing us that home matches must be played behind closed doors, with no spectators admitted, until the remedial works to replace the entire pitch perimeter barrier have been completed,” Wealdstone’s board said in a statement.

“Work had already commenced to secure the materials and labour required and we are doing everything possible to ensure the new fence is in place and tested in time for our next home fixture against Weymouth on 12 March 2022.

"Spectator safety is of paramount importance and we will do whatever it takes in order to ensure this situation is resolved and look forward to welcoming Stones fans and visiting supporters back to The Vale as quickly as possible."








