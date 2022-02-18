Stones bring in Charlton youngster on loan

Wealdstone have added Charlton winger Charles Clayden to the squad on a one-month loan deal ahead of Saturday’s home game against Wrexham.

The 21-year-old has made eight appearances for the Addicks this season, having joined the club in 2019.

He began his career at Leyton Orient and has also had loan spells with Harlow Town and Dulwich Hamlet.

Both Ira Jackson and Nikola Tavares are doubts for this weekend’s game with knocks.







Andrew Eleftheriou will also miss out and is set to see a specialist about a groin injury which has kept him out since October.







