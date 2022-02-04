Stevens and Fasanmade depart Wealdstone

Connor Stevens has left Wealdstone to join fellow National League side Boreham Wood, while forward Craig Fasanmade has signed for Hemel Hempstead Town.

Stevens joined the Stones in 2018 and played a key part in the club’s National League South title-winning campaign in 2019/20 but has struggled with injury problems in the club’s two seasons in the National League.

He has played eight times in the league this season and has started the last five games, scoring in the 2-1 win over Dover Athletic in January.







The central defender will link up with former team-mates Dennon Lewis and Jacob Mendy, who were also signed from Wealdstone by Boreham Wood.

Fasanmade returns to Hemel Hempstead on a permanent basis following a loan spell with the club earlier on in the campaign – where he scored three times in five games.







