Umerah among Wealdstone players expected to attract interest

Wealdstone are braced for interest from EFL and other National League clubs in their key players this summer but are hopeful of keeping this year’s squad intact.

The Stones have enjoyed a successful season in the National League, comfortably securing a third straight season in the fifth tier of English football while operating as one of the only part-time teams in the division.

It has earned manager Stuart Maynard a new contract.







One of those expected to attract interest is striker Josh Umerah, who has scored 16 goals in the National League this season.

Umerah is under contract with Wealdstone for next season but his goalscoring exploits have caught the attention of other clubs.

Talks between the club and the players have already started and are due to continue next week following the conclusion of the season on Sunday.







