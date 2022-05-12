Wealdstone confirm new deals for manager Maynard and assistant Saunders

Wealdstone have confirmed that manager Stuart Maynard and his assistant Matthew Saunders have penned new two-year deals with the club lasting until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Maynard comfortably guided the club to National League safety this summer despite being one of the only part-time teams in the division.

He originally joined the club as assistant manager to Dean Brennan in May 2019 but was appointed manager in March last year following his departure, with Saunders then taking on the role as assistant manager having previously been a first-team coach.

Chairman Rory Fitzgerald said: “We are delighted to keep Stuart and Matt here.

“They both get the club and have a huge part to play in our future. There was strong interest in them both from other clubs after what they have achieved on the pitch this season, but they are committed to what we want to achieve at Wealdstone.”

“We’re delighted to have signed new deals and to commit our future to the club,” Maynard said.

“After the season we’ve had together, you could feel the togetherness coming through at the end of season presentation last weekend. We’re doing all the right things off the pitch at the club and we’re doing well on the pitch, so it’s an exciting time and we’re looking forward to the future.”







