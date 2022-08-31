QPR boss lining up more new signings as deadline approaches

Mick Beale remains confident of further bolstering his QPR squad before the transfer window shuts at 11pm on Thursday.

The Rangers head coach enjoyed back-to-back wins for the first time as his side brushed aside Hull City 3-1 following a brilliant first-half display that saw the home side race into a three-goal lead after 40 minutes.

QPR are interested in a number of players, with a striker and a midfielder the main priorities.







“Whoever comes in needs to get in that team,” Beale said.

“I have said that all along we have to bring starters in to make us stronger.

“There are one or two players we are talking to but it never moves as fast as you want.

“But I am hopeful we’ll have one new face, maybe two, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Ilias Chair and Chris Willock continued their rich run of form in a fine display that saw Chair score his third goal of the season with a superb 25-yard effort to put Rangers ahead.

Willock made it four goals in as many starts five minutes before the break and Beale revealed he tweak his formation following pre-match comments about his team from Hull boss Shota Arveladze.

“I asked Chris and Ilias to play a bit wider,” Beale said.

“We listen to each other as managers and I heard Shota say we play quite narrow as a team in terms of those two boys, so I asked them play a bit wider.

“They were fantastic again. Those partnerships between the full-backs and your wide-10s is really important.”







