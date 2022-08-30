QPR v Hull player ratings

QPR beat Hull City 3-1 at Loftus Road thanks to a dominant first-half display. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.







Seny Dieng: 7

Bailed his team out twice in the first half when he turned over Oscar Estunpinan’s first-time shot with a fingertip save and then denied the Colombian from close range after Sam Field gifted him the ball in the box. Denied a deserved clean sheet by a late consolation goal from Tyler Smith that may have been offside.

Ethan Laird: 8

Very good. Scored his first goal for the club when he finished off a fine team move by tapping home Kenneth Paal’s low cross to put Rangers two ahead. Has pace to burn and was a constant thorn in Hull’s side going forward and very solid in his defensive work.

Rob Dickie: 7

Much better performance after looking out of sorts at Watford on Saturday. Kept the in-form Estunpinan largely in check and stepped out of defence on numerous occasion to good effect.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Another very solid showing from the big Irishman. Cleared his lines when he had to, as he and Dickie dovetailed well at the back. However, he and his central defensive partner will be disappointed by a late Hull strike to prevent a clean sheet.

Kenneth Paal: 8

Built on Saturday’s good display against Watford with his best performance in a QPR shirt. Set up the second goal after linking up well with Willock down the left. Despite his diminutive size the Dutchman’s ability in the air is outstanding.

Sam Field: 6

Steady in the middle of the park, breaking up play where he needed to. But he looked a tad off the pace at times – which is understandable given he has played every minute of every game this season. Almost gifted a goal to Hull on the stroke of half-time with a loose pass in the penalty box.

Stefan Johansen: 8

Set up two of Rangers goals by winning the ball in the middle of the park and was an instrumental part of a red-hot first-half display by his team. Looked understandably leggy in the second half and was withdrawn 20 minutes from time.

Andre Dozzell: 8

Looks a different player to the one who struggled for much of last season. Bright and energetic on the ball, covered ground well – a part of his game he has improved on so much. Along with Johansen, he was pivotal in a dominant first-half display.

Ilias Chair: 9

Was everywhere. Scored his third goal of the season with stunning 25-yard effort to give Rangers the lead and tormented Hull throughout. Given a standing ovation when he was withdrawn 10 minutes from time. In career-best form at the moment.

Chris Willock: 8

Scored his fourth goal in as many starts with a curling finish from outside the box as the Hull defence backed off the in-form forward. Played a key role in the build-up to the second goal before being given a rest early in the second period.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Worked hard and linked up play well, but the misfiring striker will have sleepless nights about a glorious opportunity he somehow rolled past the post from inside the six-yard box. Given good support from the crowd but his confidence in front of goal looks at rock bottom.

Sinclair Armstrong: 6

Came on for final 10 minutes and gave the tiring Hull defence a hard time as he crashed and bashed his way into the game to help his side keep the ball down the right end of the field after Hull’s late goal gave them hope.

Albert Adomah: 6

Unable to repeat Saturday’s heroics off the bench in a brief cameo. Stretched the Hull defence with his pace and did his job when he came on.

Tyler Roberts: 6

Back after injury and given the best part of 40 minutes to improve his fitness. Made some good direct runs down the middle but didn’t really have any real chances to score.

Osman Kakay: 6

Came on for last 20 minutes to close out the win and did a good job for his team.







