Chelsea urge government to allow sales of tickets

Chelsea say they are “pressing the government” to allow the club’s supporters to purchase tickets.

The club have been allowed to continue operating under a special licence following the UK government’s sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich as part of a crackdown on Russian oligarchs in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Under the current licence conditions, no new or additional tickets can be purchased – including those for home matches and those bought from the club for away matches.







“We are pressing the government to allow our supporters to have access to tickets,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“Meetings are taking place daily in search of a resolution. In addition, the Premier League and FA are also discussing with the government the sporting integrity issues raised if they do not permit fans to attend.

“We are aware of the high level of frustration our supporters are facing over this issue, and we are doing everything we can to resolve it as soon as possible.”

The club say they are “awaiting further updates” on whether they can sell the remaining allocation for Saturday’s FA Cup game at Middlesbrough.

As it stands, only those who purchased tickets prior to the sanctions being placed on Abramovich are able to attend matches.







