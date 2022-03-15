Chelsea ask for Middlesbrough game to be played behind closed doors

Chelsea have asked the FA for Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final at Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors due to the club not being allowed to sell any more away tickets.

Sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich and the conditions under the special licence Chelsea are currently operating under means they are unable to sell any new tickets for games.

“We are disappointed to announce we will not be able to sell tickets for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough,” Chelsea said in a statement.







“Despite engaging in extensive discussions with the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), the deadline to purchase away tickets has passed without appropriate amendments being made to the government licence which would allow a full allocation of Chelsea supporters to attend.

“Executives at Middlesbrough had been kind enough to extend their deadline for ticket sales and stadium allocation from 7.30pm last night until 9.30am this morning.

“It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead, however it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity.”

The club added that it “recognises such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters”, as well as Chelsea fans who had already bought tickets, but that they believe it is the “fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances”.

Chelsea say they are continuing to discuss the issue of ticket sales with OFSI and that they “hope to reach a resolution”.

In response, the FA said: “We are aware of Chelsea FC’s request to play their Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final tie against Middlesbrough FC behind closed doors.

“The matter will be discussed at the Professional Game Board meeting tomorrow.”

Yesterday, the club released a statement claiming they were “pressing the government” to allow the club’s supporters to purchase tickets.

Middlesbrough have since issued a response to Chelsea’s request, and said: “We are aware of Chelsea’s request to have Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup sixth round tie played behind closed doors and find their suggestion both bizarre and without any merit whatsoever.

“All concerned are well aware of the reasons Chelsea have been sanctioned and that this has nothing to do with Middlesbrough Football Club.

“To suggest as result that MFC and our fans should be penalised is not only grossly unfair but without any foundation.

“Given the reasons for these sanctions, for Chelsea to seek to invoke sporting “integrity” as reason for the game being played behind closed doors is ironic in the extreme.

“We currently await formal notification from the FA of the next steps but rest assured MFC will resist Chelsea’s actions in the strongest terms.”







