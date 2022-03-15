Chelsea withdraw request for Middlesbrough cup tie to be behind closed doors

Chelsea have withdrawn their request to have Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough played behind closed doors, the Football Association has said.

The Blues released a statement on Tuesday revealing that they had asked the FA for the game to be played without fans in attendance due to not being allowed to sell any more away tickets for the match.

Sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich and the conditions under the special licence Chelsea are currently operating under means they are unable to sell any new tickets for games.







Chelsea cited “matters of sporting integrity” for the reason behind the request and said it would be the “fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances”.

But in a statement, the FA has said the club have now withdrawn that request.

“After constructive talks between the FA and Chelsea, the club has agreed to remove their request,” the statement read.

“The FA remains in ongoing discussions with Chelsea, the Premier League and the government to find a solution that would enable both Chelsea fans to attend games and away fans to attend Stamford Bridge, while ensuring sanctions are respected.”

In a tweet, Chelsea said they were “grateful for the FA’s continuing efforts to help us find a solution”.







