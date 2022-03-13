Chelsea v Newcastle player ratings

Kai Havertz’s brilliant last-minute goal gave Chelsea victory over Newcastle and lifted the gloom over Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Edouard Mendy: 7

Did his job when called upon, keeping out Miguel Amiron’s spectacular strike in the first half.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6

Operating as a makeshift right-back, Chalobah had some problems and was fortunate not to concede a penalty for a foul on Jacob Murphy early in the second half.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Of course could be relied upon to give Chelsea fans something to smile about when it’s most needed. Rudiger was just as determined to rampage forward despite being part of a two rather than three-man central defence.

Andreas Christensen: 8

Chris Wood, who often causes even the best Premier League defenders problems, was given absolutely nothing by Christensen. The Dane had the upper hand over him from start to finish.

Malang Sarr: 5

Struggled at left-back before being taken off. Newcastle had plenty of joy down the flank.

N’Golo Kante: 7

Gave as good as he got against Newcastle’s aggressive midfield and helped Chelsea get a foothold in the game.

Jorginho: 8

Excellent on the ball and served up a fabulous chipped pass to set up the winner for Havertz.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

Didn’t make much of an impact in an attacking sense but got through plenty of work off the ball.

Mason Mount: 6

Quiet. Although he did go close with a free-kick.

Kai Havertz: 8

Involved in most of Chelsea’s best attacking play, was always a threat to the Magpies defence, and won the game with a brilliant goal.

Timo Werner: 5

Offered very little in terms of a goal threat and missed his once chance when his control let him down after he found himself through on goal.

Romelu Lukaku: 6

Came on in the second half and again failed to make an impact.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Did well after coming on. Looked lively.

Christian Pulisic: 6

Energetic after coming on for the final 12 minutes to play as a right wing-back.







