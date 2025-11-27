Beard signs new Harlequins contract

Harlequins centre Oscar Beard has signed a new contract.

The 24-year-old, who has played once for England, made his Quins debut during their league title-winning season of 2020-21 and has made 82 appearances so far, including all three of their Prem games this season.

“I am absolutely buzzing to re-sign,” he said.

“All I ever wanted as a youngster was to play here at The Stoop and pull on a Quins jersey. To have done that once, let alone over 50 times, is a dream come true for me and I don’t ever take it for granted.”

Beard has followed back row Chandler Cunningham-South and fellow centre Ben Waghorn in signing a new Quins deal.