Cunningham-South signs new Harlequins contract

Harlequins’ Chandler Cunningham-South has signed a new contract.

The England back-rower, 22, joined Quins in 2023, having been at London Irish, and has since made 35 first-team appearances. He has also played 18 times for his country

“I’m really pleased to be re-signing with the club,” he said.

“I think there is a lot more to come from us as team this year and beyond, and I want to be a part of that.”

Head coach Jason Gilmore said: “We’re delighted Chandler will continue his time here at Harlequins.

“He possesses all the raw qualities needed to make an impact at the highest level, and as a club we’re committed to helping Chandler be the best young man and footballer he can be.”