Waghorn signs new Harlequins contract

Ben Waghorn has signed a new contract at Harlequins.

The 21-year-old inside centre, who had played for England at Under-20 level, broke into the Quins first team last season and has been rewarded with his first professional contract.

“There is nowhere else I want to be. I love the group of boys we have here, and I love playing at The Stoop,” said Waghorn.

#

“I want to be part of a very successful Quins side and I believe we have the players to achieve that. I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Harlequins’ senior coach Jason Gilmore said: “Ben is a genuine competitor who thrives on dominating the contact area and brings real physical presence to our midfield.

“His work ethic and daily commitment to improving his game stand out, and he is an exciting young talent with a big future at this club.”