Young QPR striker Armstrong ‘can make an impact this year’ – Beale

QPR head coach Mick Beale has backed young striker Sinclair Armstrong to make an impact this season.

The 19-year-old caught the eye in the 8-2 pre-season friendly win over Wealdstone, assisting George Thomas for his side’s seventh goal of the game.







Armstrong spent time on loan in the National League last season, scoring two goals in eight games for Torquay United and two goals in three games for Aldershot Town.

He signed a new deal with the club earlier this month, which could see him remain at QPR until 2025, and while Beale is open to adding another striker this summer, he is keen not to halt the progress of the youngster.

“I feel like we just need to keep strengthening the spine (of the team),” he said.

“I think up front, you see young Sinclair is so exciting. I wouldn’t want to sign someone to get in his way. I think he can make an impact this year.

“I think Macauley (Bonne) has had a good pre-season, Lyndon (Dykes) scored a hat-trick. Tyler (Roberts) can play there and I think Chris (Willock) can play there as well.

“We want more players that can come and enhance the style and enhance the athleticism of the group, players that have got a presence on the pitch.

“So we’re looking in midfield and we’re looking up the pitch as well.”







