QPR score eight in friendly at Wealdstone

Lyndon Dykes scored a first-half hat-trick as QPR beat Wealdstone 8-2 in a pre-season friendly at Grosvenor Vale.

QPR took the lead inside two minutes when Andre Dozzell stole possession before seeing his effort saved by Wealdstone keeper Sam Howes, but Sam Field was there to tap in the rebound.

And it was 2-0 shortly after when Ilias Chair played in Kenneth Paal down the left-hand side, who crossed for Dykes to finish.







Dykes made it three just after the half-hour mark when Field, playing in a much more advanced role, put in an excellent cross for the striker to float a header into the far corner.

Chair then added a fourth with a superb solo effort before Paal made it five by nodding in on the rebound after Olamide Shodipo’s shot was well saved by Howes.

Dykes capped off a fine first-half performance from QPR by converting from the spot to seal his hat-trick after Shodipo had been brought down.

Moments after the restart, George Thomas made it 7-0 by slotting in from close range after being picked out by Sinclair Armstrong.

Wealdstone hit back with two quick-fire goals – the first from midfielder Nathan Ferguson who poked home on the volley inside the box after a lovely scooped pass from Dominic Hutchinson

One of the club’s trialists then finished low past Walsh after being sent through on goal.

Macauley Bonne continued his fine run of pre-season form with an eighth for his side as they secured a comfortable win over their west London neighbours.

QPR first half: Dieng, Kakay, Dickie, Clarke-Salter, Paal, Field, Dozzell, Johansen, Chair, Shodipo, Dykes

QPR second half: Walsh, Jude-Boyd, Dunne, Gubbins, Hamalainen, Masterson, Bettache, Thomas, Adomah, Armstrong, Bonne

Wealdstone: Howes, Sesay (Shrowder), Cook, Trialist (Trialist), Habergham, Young (Dyer), Ferguson, Kretzschmar (Trialist), Allarakhia (Quigley), Olomola (Hutchinson), Napa (Hearn)







