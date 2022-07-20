Stones sign striker Olomola following Hartlepool exit

Wealdstone have signed striker Olufela Olomola following his departure from Hartlepool United.

The 24-year-old joins on a one-year deal with the option of a further year and will wear the number nine shirt, following the sale of Josh Umerah to Olomola’s former club Hartlepool.

“Olufela is a brilliant addition and he’s someone we’ve tracked for a while,” boss Stuart Maynard said.

“He links the play really well and can run in behind, which makes him more difficult to mark. There’s so much more to his game than people have seen, so we know in our environment, like previous players we’ve had, we can get it out of him.”

Olomola goes straight into the squad for tonight’s pre-season friendly against QPR.

