Williams’ return to full-time QPR role is confirmed

QPR have confirmed Ben Williams’ return to the club in a full-time capacity.

West London Sport recently revealed that Williams would be returning.

He was brought in as director of performance during the summer of 2023 and now has the title of director of sporting operations.

He became a key figure at Rangers, overseeing the club’s sports science, medical, physiotherapy and nutrition departments.

Having been credited for the club picking up substantially fewer injuries during the following season – previous campaigns had been blighted by injuries to key players – Williams landed the role of director of high performance with NBA outfit Brooklyn Nets and continued to work for QPR on a consultancy basis.

That attracted criticism, particularly in light of Rangers being beset by injuries last season.

Prior to joining QPR, Williams worked for French club Nice, cycling team Ineos Grenadiers and sailing team Ineos Britannia (now Athena Racing).

Meanwhile, new head coach Julien Stephan is set to be joined at QPR by Alou Diarra.