Wigan 1 QPR 0 33' Moore

QPR’s season continued to peter out as they slumped to a fourth defeat in five matches since their return to action.

Kieffer Moore’s 33rd-minute goal was enough to clinch victory for Wigan, who dominated the first half and were largely comfortable in the second despite a slight Rangers improvement.







Sam Morsy was given far too much room in midfield and directed a pass through to Moore, who fired into the roof of the net.

Rangers, unbeaten in six matches prior to the season being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, were poor again.

QPR miss Hugill, but Shodipo impresses

Jordan Hugill, who suffered a hamstring injury while scoring the winner at Middlesbrough on Sunday, was missed up front.

Hugill’s strike is one of only two goals QPR have scored in their five matches since the campaign restarted.

They struggled to create clear-cut chances at the DW Stadium – and Ilias Chair was unable to take advantage when one came his way on the hour mark.

It was created by Olamide Shodipo, who was lively after coming on as a substitute early in the second half.

Shodipo raced down the right and pulled the ball back for Chair, whose shot was saved by keeper David Marshall.









Rangers lacking experience and firepower

Having resumed the season in with a theoretical chance of reaching the play-offs, the loss of experienced players has hit hard.

Marc Pugh and captain Grant Hall recently left the club and the loss of Hugill – Rangers’ only senior striker since Nahki Wells left in January – was another blow.

Youngster Aramide Oteh was given a chance up front but was taken off early in the second half after failing to make an impact.

Unfortunately for Rangers, their more experienced players were disappointing too.

Dominic Ball and Todd Kane were poor before being substituted, while Geoff Cameron and Yoann Barbet were all over the place at the back in the first half.

Likeable Kakay stands firm

On a more positive note, Shodipo was a threat as soon as he came on and Osman Kakay again emerged with some credit.

Raw, sometimes uncomfortable on the ball, and not helped by Kane and the more experienced centre-backs, Kakay had his hands full and made some errors, but his commitment shone through.

And there was another steady performance by Joe Lumley following the goalkeeper’s recent recall to the side – he made some tidy saves.

Overall, though, it was an evening forget for Rangers.

QPR: Lumley, Kakay, Cameron, Barbet, Kane (Clarke 57), Ball (Amos 45), Chair (Bettache 80), Manning, Eze, Osayi-Samuel, Oteh (Shodipo 57).

Subs not used: Kelly, Rangel, Gubbins, Masterson.







