Warburton unhappy with QPR display but defends Dykes

QPR boss Mark Warburton made no excuses for his side poor display in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield – Rangers’ third successive loss.

While previously keen to stress they had been unlucky in defeats against Brentford and Bristol City, Warburton admitted they deserved nothing after first-half goals from Josh Koroma and Harry Toffolo sealed a comfortable three points for the Terriers.







“I am more than disappointed. I thought as good as we have been of late, we looked lacklustre and heavy-legged and second-best all over the park,” Warburton said.

“There is no point saying anything other than that. We have been so good of late so we know they are good players who can play, but we have to say that wasn’t and the games programme has perhaps caught up with us.

“We need a reaction now against Millwall on Tuesday and put that down to a bad day at the office.”

Warburton substituted Lyndon Dykes at half-time with the big striker seeing very little of the ball, but he said the Scotland international should not be “made a scapegoat” for the defeat.

“He’s played so much football with big games for Scotland during the international breaks and the guy has never had a break,” Warburton added.

“I could have made seven or eight changes at half-time.

“We travelled well, recovered well at the hotel, so I can’t explain why we played so poor. We were under-par, lost duels. We were second best.”







