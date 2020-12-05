QPR poor as they suffer third successive defeat

Huddersfield 2 QPR 0 3' Koroma 39' Toffolo

QPR slumped to a third successive defeat as first-half strikes from Josh Koroma and Harry Toffolo sealed a comfortable win for the Terriers at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Rangers got off to the worst possible start when Karoma scored with a magnificent 25-yard curling effort after just three minutes.







The hosts then doubled their advantage when full-back Toffolo charged untracked into the box to fire past Seny Dieng after Rangers lost possession up the field and were caught on the break.

The visitors created little of note before half-time and had Dieng to thank for keeping the score down with two close-range saves from Frasier Campbell and Christoper Schindler.

The second half followed a similar pattern with the visitors struggling to create goalscoring chances and relying on the agility of Dieng once again to make a one-handed diving save to keep out a Lewis O’Brien effort.

Rangers’ miserable day was summed up in injury time when a free-kick from Dom Ball on the edge of the box was chipped tamely into the hands of Ben Hamer.

QPR: Dieng; Kane, Dickie, Barbet, Hamalainen; Cameron, Carroll; Osayi-Samuel, Chair, Willock; Dykes.

Subs not used: Kelly, Kakay, Masterson, Ball, Thomas, Kelman, Bettache, Bonne, Adomah.







