Huddersfield v QPR player ratings

QPR slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield for a third successive loss. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 7

Powerless to stop either goal, the big Swiss stopper made three smart saves to keep the score down and his handling and kicking were as assured as ever.







Todd Kane: 6

Restored to the side after suspension, Kane never really got the chance to get forward but made two crucial defensive headers in his own box.

Rob Dickie: 6

Should have closed Koroma down better for the first goal and allowed Toffolo to get in behind him for the second goal. Better in the second half.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Did nothing amazing and nothing terrible and had a goal-bound effort deflected wide for a corner midway through the second half.

Niko Hamalainen: 6

An improved showing from the left-back, who stuck to his task well against the lively Naby Saar. Almost got on the end of a Tom Carroll cross to score in the second half.

Geoff Cameron: 5

Struggled against the Huddersfield midfield on his return to the side following injury and was replaced early in the second half by Dom Ball.

Tom Carroll: 5

Unable to get a foothold in the game. One fine cross into the box aside that almost saw Hamalainman score it was a frustrating afternoon for the ex-Spurs man.

Ilias Chair: 6

A subdued display from the Moroccan playmaker, who kept plugging away but was unable to really make an impression on the game.

Chris Willock: 5

A disappointing return against the club he played on loan for last season. Dispossessed too easily on occasions and shot tamely at Ben Hamer when well placed for one of Rangers’ few first-half chances.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 6

Well contained by Huddersfield, who doubled-up on the in-form winger whenever he got the ball. Moved up front in the second half alongside Macauley Bonne but got little change from the Terriers defence.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

The big striker looked jaded in his lone striking role and barely saw the ball in the first half as Rangers failed to provide him with anything resembling decent service. Replaced at half-time.

Macauley Bonne: 6

Ran hard and tried his best to create chances for himself but found it hard to make an impression as Huddersfield defended their lead in numbers.

Dom Ball: 6

Booked for a rash tackle and produced one of the worst attempts you’ll see from a free-kick when his effort from the edge of the box was hit like a back-pass into the hands of Huddersfield keeper Hamer.

Albert Adomah and Charlie Kelman: 6

Neither were on long enough as late subs to make an impact on the game.







