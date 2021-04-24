Warburton stands by team selection after QPR defeat

QPR manager Mark Warburton stood by his decision to start with Lyndon Dykes as a lone striker against Norwich.

Rangers were beaten 3-1 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, where Charlie Austin came on to join Dykes up front.







And after Dykes reduced Norwich’s lead to 2-1, Austin missed a great chance to equalise when he headed wide from a fine cross by fellow substitute Albert Adomah.

“Hindsight is a marvelous thing,” Warburton said when asked about his decision not to start with two strikers.

“Don’t forget that the game changes. In the first half there’s a different pace and tempo to the game.

“Albert came on and made a tremendous contribution and Charlie got in great positions.”

Rangers went behind on 32 minutes after a rare mistake by keeper Seny Dieng, who allowed Xavi Quintilla’s shot to squirm through his hands.

Max Aarons doubled the lead with a far-post volley on 57 minutes – just after City keeper Tim Krul had saved Dykes’ penalty.

Dykes atoned by pulling one back but Emiliano Buendía’s late third sealed victory for the promoted Canaries.

“They’re going to be champions, I think, so we know they’re a good side,” Warburton said.

“I was disappointed we showed too much respect to them in the first half and didn’t play to our strengths. But I was pleased with the way we responded in the second half.

“We’ve got to be fair and say they deserved the lead. It was a soft goal in the first half but they were dominating possession.

“In the second half we had a chance with the penalty and then found ourselves two down, but in fairness we could have been three down.

“But at 2-1 with 10 or 12 minutes to go you’ve got to manage the game better.”

Dykes’ goal was his sixth in as many games and the Scotland international continues to impress ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

Warburton said. “He’s working hard. It doesn’t come easy – you don’t suddenly start scoring goals.

“He’s got a really exciting summer in terms of the Euros and England against Scotland at Wembley.

“These are big career games and he’s in good form and full of confidence right now.”







