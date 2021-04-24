QPR’s mistakes punished in defeat by Norwich

QPR 1 Norwich 3 32' Quintilla 57' Aarons 71' Dykes 82' Buendía

QPR were unable to stop Norwich City taking another step towards the Championship title.

The Canaries, already sure of promotion, went ahead on 32 minutes courtesy of Xavi Quintilla’s first career goal and a rare mistake by keeper Seny Dieng.







Max Aarons doubled the lead with a far-post volley on 57 minutes – just after City keeper Tim Krul had saved Lyndon Dykes’ penalty.

Dykes atoned by pulling one back on 71 minutes – his sixth goal in as many matches – but Emiliano Buendía’s late third sealed the victory for Daniel Farke’s side.

They must wait to be crowned champions, though, as second-placed Watford beat Millwall, ensuring they will join the East Anglian club in the top flight next season.

The opening goal came when Dieng, who has been outstanding this season, allowed Quintilla’s left-footed shot from near the edge of the penalty area to squirm through his hands and over the line.

Osman Kakay had gone close for Rangers inside the opening minute, firing narrowly wide of the target, but after that Norwich took control.

Buendia missed a chance to put them ahead when Jordy de Wijs failed to clear Grant Hanley’s punt forward and the Spaniard lifted the ball over Dieng but wide of the near post.

Another defensive error, this time by Rob Dickie, then let in Teemu Pukki, whose mis-hit shot was gathered by Dieng.

Norwich continued to have the upper hand and Kieran Dowell shot wide and had an effort saved by Dieng before Farke’s men eventually went ahead.

Rangers would have equalised before the interval had Krul not saved with his leg to deny Dykes after the Scotland striker was put in on goal by Ilias Chair.

And Krul denied Dykes again when QPR were awarded a spot-kick after Chris Willock was barged over by Hanley.

Dykes’ no-frills approach to taking penalties had seen him thump in his four previous attempts this season.

However, on this occasion the keeper stood his ground and blocked Dykes’ right-footed strike.

Worse followed for QPR when west Londoner Aarons drifted away from Lee Wallace to blast in Kenny McLean’s left-wing cross.

Rangers reduced the deficit when Willock pulled the ball back from the right to Charlie Austin, whose off-target shot was diverted into the net by Dykes from close range.

Austin, on as a substitute, then missed a glorious chance to equalise by heading Albert Adomah’s cross wide.

Rangers looked to be finishing the game strongly but their failed attempt to bring the ball out of defence led to Buendía helping himself to a goal with eight minutes remaining.

After Dickie gave the ball away, Todd Cantwell threaded it through to McLean, who laid it across from the left to tee up Buendía for a simple finish.

QPR: Dieng, Dickie, De Wijs (Ball 76), Barbet, Kakay (Adomah 66), Johansen (Bettache 89), Thomas (Field 45), Wallace, Chair (Austin 66), Willock, Dykes.

Subs not used: Walsh, Kane, Hamalainen, Bonne.







