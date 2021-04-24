QPR v Norwich player ratings

Norwich took a step closer to the Championship title with a 3-1 victory over QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.







Seny Dieng: 6

A rare howler gifted Norwich the lead when he allowed a speculative effort from Xavi Quintilla, that moved in the air, to slip through his hands and over the line. That aside, his handling was otherwise assured and his quick throw kick-started the move for the penalty that was missed by Lyndon Dykes.

Osman Kakay: 5

Should have scored after 30 seconds when he shot wide from inside the box but offered very little otherwise going forward. Should have been more alert to prevent the lofted cross put in for Norwich’s second goal. Rangers enjoyed their best spell of the game after Albert Adomah replaced him.

Rob Dickie: 5

Given a tough test by Teemu Pukki, who left his shooting boots at home, missing a number of chances. Gave the ball away for Norwich’s third goal when his under-hit pass was picked off by Todd Cantwell, who found Emi Buendia. Will be better for the experience against a Premier League-quality forward line.

Jordy de Wijs: 6

One misplaced header aside that almost led to a goal for Pukki, the big Dutchman played well on his return to the side. Scared the living daylights out of Kieran Dowall after taking exception to the former Everton man throwing the ball at his face.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Like the rest of the defence was up against it as Norwich moved the ball wonderfully between midfield and attack at times, but it was a fairly solid display from the Frenchman otherwise.

Lee Wallace: 5

Allowed Max Aarons to get in behind him too easily to score Norwich’s second goal a minute after Dykes missed the penalty. Struggled at times against the Canaries’ movement and pace.

Stefan Johansen: 7

Was up against it in the first half as Oliver Skipp and Kenny McLean never let him settle on the ball. However, he showed his class in the second period where he was much more prominent. Set up the penalty that was missed by Dykes with a brilliant run and pass.

George Thomas: 6

Had one decent effort in the first half that was tipped over by the excellent Tim Krul but withdrawn at half-time with Rangers being overrun in midfield.

Ilias Chair: 6

Worked hard, often without the ball, as Norwich dominated possession in the first half. Did produce a superb pass that opened up the Norwich defence but Dykes was denied by Krul. Improved in the second half when he linked up with Chris Willock but was withdrawn for Charlie Austin on 65 minutes.

Chris Willock: 7

Nullified in the first half but transformed in the second when he caused the visitors all manner of problems with his pace and quick feet as Rangers pressed hard for an equaliser. Won the penalty after being fouled by Grant Hanley and had a goal disallowed.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Missed his first penalty in five attempts when he saw his effort saved by the legs of Krul, who had earlier denied him in the first half in a similar manner. Scored in the second half as Rangers rallied.

Sam Field: 7

Brought on at half-time and as a result Rangers looked a lot more solid in midfield as they got a foothold in the game and pushed for an equaliser.

Albert Adomah: 8

Brought on for the last half-hour and dragged Rangers back into the game as he injected some much-needed pace and crossing ability. Posed Norwich plenty of questions, highlighted by a double-nutmeg on Cantwell in the lead-up to the Rangers goal.

Charlie Austin: 6

Usually thrives on crosses into the box and was provided with plenty from Adomah, missing one glorious chance that would have made it 2-2.







