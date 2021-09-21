Warburton savours QPR’s cup triumph and Amos’ return

QPR manager Mark Warburton savoured his team’s Carabao Cup win over Everton, particularly Luke Amos tucking away his penalty.

The former Tottenham midfielder was making his first-team return after nearly a year out with the second cruciate injury of his career.

Rangers scored with all their spot-kicks to win 8-7 in a penalty shoot-out after the third-round tie ended 2-2 after 90 minutes.







Jimmy Dunne fired in the winning penalty after Seny Dieng had saved from Tom Davies.

At 6-6, Dieng saved Ben Godfrey’s kick but was deemed to have moved too soon, and the defender put away the retaken penalty.

But there was no doubt about Dieng’s subsequent save from Davies – or Dunne’s emphatic strike.

Warburton said: “It was a fantastic evening. Luke Amos stepping up and scoring in his first appearance after such a horrific injury – that’s what the cup’s all about.

“Luke is a great professional and has worked so hard to get back from two bad injuries. I saw him every day in the gym working his way back to fitness. His attitude has been tremendous.

“Luke deserved to get a great reception from the fans who know how hard he’s worked to get himself back fit.

“We were very good from the first whistle, were incisive and deserved the lead.

“In the second half we conceded early and rode our luck a bit, but then we got better as the half went on.

“The penalties from both sides were of such high quality and there was frustration for us when Seny saved it and it had to be retaken.

“The players to a man deserve so much credit tonight.”









