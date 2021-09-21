QPR v Everton player ratings

QPR beat Everton on penalties to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Seny Dieng: 6

Not at his best, and could perhaps have done better for at least one of Everton’s two goals. More than made amends though with his crucial save in the penalty shoot-out.

Rob Dickie: 6

Competed well against top-flight opposition. Arguably fortunate not to have a penalty awarded against him though.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

The likeable centre-back impressed again when called upon – and made himself a hero by firing in the winning spot-kick.

Yoann Barbet: 7

His mistake and slip almost led to an Everton equaliser just before they eventually did make it 1-1. But that was a blip on a night Barbet showed great leadership skills.

Albert Adomah: 6

Had a tough night on the flank and was at fault for Everton’s first goal, allowing Lucas Digne to drift away from him and score.

Andre Dozzell: 7

Did well in midfield and deserved the ovation he was given by the home fans when substituted in the second half.

Dominic Ball: 7

Fought hard and played an important role in his team’s victory.

Sam McCallum: 7

Was having another good game before going off injured. That’s a worry for Rangers given that Lee Wallace is currently sidelined.

Ilias Chair: 7

A chance to shine against a Premier League side and he did so. Was involved in both Rangers goals, combining with Chris Willock in the build-up to the first and delivering a fine cross to Charlie Austin for the second.

Chris Willock: 7

Also caught the eye again. His skill and movement caused Everton problems, especially in the first half.

Charlie Austin: 8

A fine display from the striker, who led the line superbly, scored twice and netted in the shoot-out. Was in the right place to score his first and his second was a lovely glancing header into the far corner.

Luke Amos: 7

A great return from injury for the midfielder. Cheered by fans when he came on, Amos did well after his introduction and delighted the crowd by sticking away his penalty.

Osman Kakay: 6

Sent on in place of the injured McCallum and did a solid enough job.

Stephen Duke-McKenna: 7

A night to remember for the former Everton youngster, who battled tigerishly after coming on and scored after bravely stepping up in the shoot-out.







