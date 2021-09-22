QPR could face FA action over pitch invasions



QPR could be charged by the Football Association after fans ran onto the pitch at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium following Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Everton.

Thirteen people were arrested and are awaiting court dates after being charged with pitch encroachment offences and could face banning orders of up to five years after racing onto the field to celebrate following the conclusion of the dramatic penalty shoot-out victory.







Rangers could also be in hot water after a fan in the Ellerslie Road Stand allegedly hit an assistant referee in the back with a flagstick left in front of the stand by club mascot Jude The Cat.

Play was stopped momentarily in the second half after the incident and referee Kevin Friend included it in his match report, with the man subsequently ejected from the ground by stewards.







