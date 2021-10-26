Warburton blames ‘appalling decision’ after QPR’s cup exit

QPR manager Mark Warburton said he was “shocked” by an “appalling decision” to disallow a goal for his side in their Carabao Cup defeat against Sunderland.

Rangers’ hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time in 32 years were crushed when they lost on penalties.

But they were denied what seemed a perfectly good goal when Charlie Austin, on as a substitute, netted from close range.







It was ruled out for an offside and the League One team then prevailed in a shoot-out in which Austin’s kick was saved and both Ilias Chair and Yoann Barbet fired over.

Warburton said: “What am I allowed to say without getting fined? It’s staggering to be that wrong on a major decision in a game of that importance.

“I saw it after my TV interview. What I said in my TV interview was that I didn’t think we could turn around and say we deserved to progress.

“But I’ve just seen that chance. I was immediately told it was offside (by the fourth official). Having seen the picture I’ve just seen – wow. That’s an appalling decision which has cost the club on so many fronts.

“You’re not talking about an inch or a marginal decision. You’re talking about feet – Charlie being onside and being given offside.

“Those type of decisions, surely you can’t get them wrong – not with what’s at stake tonight.

“At this level, with what’s at stake…I’ve never been quite so shocked on seeing a picture like that.

“To be that far onside and to be given offside, you have to question it and say ‘What did they see?’”

The bottom line for Rangers, though, is that they failed to take a glorious opportunity to reach the last eight.

“I can’t sit here and say that was our game and we deserved to go through. It was pretty evenly matched,” Warburton admitted.

“But the feeling of frustration and disappointment has just been taken over by the shock at seeing that decision.”

