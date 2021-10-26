QPR miss out on quarter-finals as Sunderland win on penalties

QPR 0 Sunderland 0

Sunderland won 3-1 on penalties

QPR’s hopes of reaching the League Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 32 years were crushed as they lost on penalties.

Charlie Austin, Ilias Chair and Yoann Barbet all missed in the shoot-out after the 90 minutes ended goalless.







Rangers had won on penalties against Leyton Orient and Everton, but this time League One side Sunderland prevailed – converting all their spot-kicks to progress to the last eight.

Lyndon Dykes netted but Austin’s kick was saved, Chair fired over and QPR’s fate was sealed when Barbet also blasted over.

Austin, on as a substitute, went close to breaking the deadlock when he volleyed over from Osman Kakay’s right-wing cross.

Austin later found the net from close range but the goal was disallowed for offside.

QPR: Dieng; Kakay (Adomah 72), Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet; Odubajo, Amos (Duke-McKenna 83), Chair, Willock (Dozzell 72); Dykes, Gray (Austin 62).

Subs not used: Archer, Drewe, Dunne, Ball, Johansen.

