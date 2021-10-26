QPR v Sunderland player ratings

QPR’s hopes of reaching the League Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 32 years were crushed as they lost on penalties against Sunderland. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player on a hugely disappointing night for the club.









Seny Dieng: 8

Smart save from close range to deny Sunderland winger Leon Dajaku in the opening minutes, before palming away a fine shot by Dan Neil and producing top-class save from a fizzing Aiden McGeady shot.

Yoann Barbet: 7

So unlucky to see a raking shot from 25 yards pushed away superbly by Black Cats keeper Lee Burge. Was very alert to thwart Sunderland raiding down the left as the Wearsiders began the second half strongly. Had a good game but his appalling miss in the shoot-out sealed Rangers’ fate.

Jordy De Vijs: 7

Back in the R’s line up. Had an intriguing physical battle with Sunderland’s towering striker Ross Stewart. A vital presence at times during a fast-paced encounter.

Rob Dickie: 6

Had occasional trouble policing the speedy Dajaku in the first half. Settled thereafter and helped keep defensive shape against physical opponents.

Moses Odubajo: 6

Deployed on the left by QPR boss Mark Warburton due to the absence of Sam McCallum. Kept things tight against the Sunderland counter-attack and improved as the game progressed.

Ilias Chair: 6

Was quiet for much of the first half, until a decent shot which went a yard wide of goal with the R’s beginning to ramp up the pressure on their League One opponents. But he lacked his usual craft and invention for long spells.

Luke Amos: 8

One of six players brought in from the weekend defeat to Peterborough. Amos was tigerish inside his own half as Sunderland went on all-out attack early on. Some nice touches with the midfielder regaining first-team confidence. Fatigue set in and he was substituted late on.

Osman Kakay: 7

Kept foraging down the right to assist the attack. A good, vibrant display overall but eventually sacrificed for the extra energy of Albert Adomah.

Chris Willock: 6

A wild, wasteful volley over the bar when teed up nicely inside the penalty area as the hosts looked set to break the deadlock. Taken off in the second half for Andre Dozzell as QPR aimed to sharpen up in the latter stages.

Andre Gray: 5

Weak shot saved in the first half. Had ongoing difficulty linking up productively with strike partner Lyndon Dykes. No surprise when he was replaced by Charlie Austin.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Dropped deep on occasions in the first half to fine effect, helping out his team-mates. Good, right-footed effort from distance well saved by Burge. Battled hard but missed a cutting edge in the second half.

Charlie Austin: 7

Came on for the anonymous Gray in the 61st minute and made a difference, volleying over and then having a goal disallowed.

Albert Adomah: 6

Replaced Osman Kakay on 72 minutes to potentially add something extra for the hosts going forward. Helped assist Austin, who put the ball in the net with 10 minutes left only for the goal to be harshly ruled out for offside.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Part of the double substitution with Adomah. Helped put Sunderland under pressure late on.







