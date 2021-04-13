Warburton ‘angry’ after QPR lose at Rotherham

Mark Warburton said he was “angry” after QPR were beaten 3-1 by relegation-threatened Rotherham.

Lyndon Dykes’ fabulous strike – his fifth goal in as many matches and his 10th of the season – put Rangers ahead seven minutes into the second half.







However, some appalling defending by the visitors was punished as the Millers hit back to take the points.

Rangers manager Warburton said: “We get the first goal – really well taken – and just very simply we didn’t deserve to win (after) the last half an hour.

“You can play all the nice football you like, but sometimes you have to roll your sleeves up and do the dirty side of the game.

“Rotherham do what they do and have great physicality. We knew what was coming and had to deal with it better than we did.”

Warburton added that it is important his team learn from their mistakes in a match they seemed to have under control.

“You’ve got to take lessons from that,” he said.

“We’re a team that can play some really nice football. Tonight we could have gone to ninth position. It wasn’t long ago we were 19th

“We’ve been on a great run and the players deserve enormous credit, but you’ve got to keep on learning and keep on getting better.”

See also: Dykes scores again but QPR switch off and lose







